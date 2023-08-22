ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested in ETFs Industry in Europe Reached a Record $1.69 Trillion at the End of July

LONDON — August 22, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs industry in Europe reached a record US$1.69 trillion at the end of July. During July the ETFs industry in Europe reported net inflows of US$14.96 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$87.11 billion. Assets have increased 18.9% YTD in 2023, going from $1.42 trillion at end of 2022 to $1.69 trillion, according to ETFGI's July 2023 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a record $1.69 Tn at the end of July beating the previous record of $1.62 Tn set at the end of June 2023.

Assets have increased 18.9% YTD in 2023, going from $1.42 Tn at end of 2022 to $1.69 Tn.

Net inflows of $14.96 Bn gathered in July.

YTD net inflows in 2023 of $87.11 Bn are second highest on record after YTD net inflows of $127.08 Bn in 2021.

10th month of consecutive net inflows.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in the Europe gathered net inflows of $43.58 Bn YTD in 2023 are the third highest on record, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $93.86 Bn in 2021 and YTD net inflows of $47.93 Bn in 2022.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.21% in July and is up 20.65% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 3.62% in July and are up 15.09% YTD in 2023. Norway (up 8.97%) and Israel (up 8.06%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets increased by 6.15% during July and are up 11.08% YTD in 2023. Turkey (up 20.52%) and Pakistan (up 15.89%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of July, the ETFs industry in Europe had 2,986 products, with 11,999 listings, assets of $1.69 Tn, from 101 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries.

During July, the ETFs industry gathered net inflows to $14.96 billion. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of

$7.08 Bn in July, bringing YTD net inflows to $43.58 Bn, lower than the $47.93 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs had reported net inflows of $8.72 Bn during July, bringing net inflows YTD to $41.85 Bn, higher than the $15.29 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $1.56 Bn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $2.65 Bn, much lower than the $711 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $797 Mn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $4.21 Bn, much higher than the $748 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $10.52 Bn during July. iShares UK Gilts 0-5yr UCITS ETF (IGLS LN) gathered $1.11 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $319.13 Mn during July.

WisdomTree Copper - Acc (COPA LN) gathered $47.74 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during July.

