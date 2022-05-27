ETFGI Reports Smart Beta ETFs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows of $11.35 Billion During April 2022

LONDON — May 27, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that equity-based Smart Beta ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$11.35 Bn during April, bringing year to date net inflows to US$63.02 Bn, which is lower than the US$68.50 Bn gathered at this point last year. During 2022, Smart Beta Equity ETF/ETP assets have increased by 6.3% from US$1.36 trillion in March 2022, to US$1.27 trillion, with a 5-year CAGR of 22.8%, according to ETFGI’s April 2022 ETF and ETP Smart Beta industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar vales in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $1.27 Tn invested in Smart Beta ETFs listed globally at end of April 2022.

Assets have decreased 7.1% in 2022 going from $1.37 Tn at end of 2021 to $1.27 Tn.

Smart Beta ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $11.35 billion during April 2022.

YTD Net inflows of $63.02 Bn are the 2nd highest, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of $68.50 Bn.

$152.63 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

21st month of consecutive net inflows.

Equity Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed gathered $11.35 Bn in net inflows in April 2022.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 8.72% in April and is down by 12.92% in the first 4 months of 2022. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 6.71% in April. Emerging markets decreased by 5.40% during April and were down by 11.56% in the first 4 months of 2022. Among the emerging markets the weakest markets were Poland (down 17.01%) and Peru (down 15.32%), whilst Turkey (up 7.44%) and Saudi Arabia (up 4.99%) gained the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Comparison of assets in market cap, smart beta, other and active equity products

At the end of April 2022, there were 1,412 smart beta equity ETFs with 2,950 listings, assets of $1.27 Tn, from 206 providers listed on 47 exchanges in 37 countries.

Smart Beta ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$11.35 Bn during April, bringing year to date net inflows to US$63.02 Bn, which is lower than the US$68.50 Bn gathered at this point last year. Fundamental ETFs and ETPs attracted the greatest monthly net inflows, gathering $7.18 Bn during April. Growth ETFs and ETPs suffered the greatest net outflows during the month and amounted to $597 Mn.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $11.94 Bn during April. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD US) gathered $1.18 Bn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets April 2022

Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.