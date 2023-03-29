ETFGI Reports Smart Beta Equity ETFs Listed Globally Gathered $2.41 Billion in Net Inflows During February 2023

LONDON —March 20, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that equity-based Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally saw net inflows of US$2.41 billion during February, bringing year to date net inflows to US$8.34 billion, which is lower than the US$36.82 billion gathered at this point last year. During February 2023, Smart Beta Equity ETF/ETP assets have increased by 0.8% from US$1.26 trillion at the end of January 2023, to US$1.28 trillion, with a 5-year CAGR of 16.0%, according to ETFGI’s February 2023 ETF and ETP Smart Beta industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar vales in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Smart Beta equity ETFs listed gathered $2.41 billion during February 2023.

YTD Net inflows of $8.34 Bn in 2023 are the 8 th highest on record, YTD Net inflows of $36.82 Bn in 2022 are the highest followed by YTD Net inflows of $19.51 Bn in 2021.

31 st month of consecutive net inflows

Assets of $1.28 Tn invested in Smart Beta equity ETFs listed globally at the end of February.

Assets have increased 3.7% in 2023 going from $1.23 Tn at end of 2022 to $1.28 Tn.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 2.44 % in February but was up by 3.69% in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 2.59% in February but were up 5.47% in 2023. Israel (down 6.97%) and Hong Kong (down 6.94%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets decreased by 5.57% during February but were up 0.72% in 2023. Colombia (down 11.62%) and Thailand (down 9.38%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in February.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

There were 1,280 smart beta equity ETFs, with 2,655 listings, assets of $1.279 Tn, from 201 providers listed on 49 exchanges in 38 countries at the end of February.

Value ETFs and ETPs attracted the greatest monthly net inflows, gathering $1.94 Bn during February. Volatility ETFs and ETPs suffered the greatest net outflows during the month and amounted to $3.34Bn.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $8.74 Bn during February. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD US) gathered $1.18 Bn the largest individual net inflow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.