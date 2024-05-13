ETFs

ETFGI Reports Robust Growth in Global ETFs Industry With 35 New Listings Last Week

Contributor
Deborah Fuhr
Published

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm dedicated to providing insights on the global Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) ecosystem, has today announced a significant uptick in the ETFs market. Last week alone, the industry saw the introduction of 35 new products and the closure of 6, culminating in a net increase of 29 ETF offerings.

Key Highlights of the Year-to-Date (YTD) Performance:

  • The global ETFs industry has welcomed 612 new product listings.
  • A total of 182 products have been closed.
  • The industry has experienced a net increase of 430 product listings.
  • A diverse group of 219 providers have contributed to the new listings across 35 exchanges worldwide.
  • There have been 182 closures from 73 providers on 29 exchanges.

New ETFs listings and ETFs closers during the week of May 6

Chart

A Closer Look at the New Product Structures:

  • Of the 612 new products listed YTD:
    • 540 are structured as regulated funds, including UCITS and 40 Act.
    • 72 have adopted alternative product structures.
  • Regional distribution of new listings:
    • The United States leads with 207 new listings.
    • Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) follows closely with 192.
    • Latin America has seen a single new listing.
  • The industry has also observed 489 new cross listings on 21 exchanges.

Trends in Product Closures:

  • ETFs account for 164 of the 182 closures.
  • The US has seen the majority with 83 closures, Europe with 37, and Latin America with one.

Five-Year Comparative Analysis:

  • The US and Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) regions have consistently launched over half of the new products each year.
  • Latin America remains the region with the least number of new listings.
  • The US has recorded the largest increase in new listings, followed by Asia Pacific ex-Japan.

This year’s data reflects a dynamic and expanding ETFs industry, with the US and Asia Pacific regions leading the charge in product innovation and offerings. ETFGI remains committed to monitoring and reporting on these trends, providing valuable insights for investors and industry stakeholders.

Table

YTD ETF/ETP launched

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

US

207

155

175

154

90

Europe

111

85

187

160

73

Canada

66

64

63

70

57

Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)

192

178

186

191

116

Japan

18

14

15

12

5

Latin America

1

4

14

7

1

Middle East and Africa

17

23

12

25

12

Total

612

523

652

619

354

Source: ETFGI and ETF issuers

For more information, please contact: deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Deborah Fuhr

Deborah Fuhr

Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner and Founder of ETFGI (www.ETFGI.com), a leading independent firm which has for over 10 years offered a database and factsheets for all ETFs and ETPs listed globally, published monthly research reports covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, provided consulting services and educational events. Prior roles include Global Head of ETF Research and Implementation Strategy and a Managing Director at BlackRock/BGI in London for 3 years and Managing Director and head of the Investment Strategies Group at Morgan Stanley in London for 11 years. Deborah is one of the founders and board members of Women in ETFs and the co-president of Women in ETFs EMEA.

Read Deborah's Bio