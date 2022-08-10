ETFGI Reports Global Hedge Funds Industry Had Net Outflows of $ 27.5B While Global ETFs Industry Had Net Inflows of $157.7B in Q2

LONDON — August 10, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the global Hedge Funds industry suffered net outflows of US$27.5 billion (source HFR) while the Global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of US$157.7 billion in Q2 2022. Assets invested in the global ETFs industry are US$5.04 trillion larger than the assets invested in the global hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2022. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

During the second quarter of 2022, ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered $157.7 billion in net inflows, according to ETFGI’s Global ETF and ETP industry insights report. In contrast, HFR reported that hedge suffered net outflows of $27.5 billion in Q2 2022.

Assets invested in the global ETF/ETP industry first surpassed those invested in the hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2015, as ETFGI had forecasted. Growth in assets in the ETF/ETP industry has outpaced growth in the hedge fund industry since the financial crisis in 2008.

