ETFs

ETFGI Reports Global Hedge Funds Industry Had Net Outflows of $ 27.5B While Global ETFs Industry Had Net Inflows of $157.7B in Q2

Contributor
Deborah Fuhr
Published

LONDON — August 10, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the global Hedge Funds industry suffered net outflows of US$27.5 billion (source HFR) while the Global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of US$157.7 billion in Q2 2022. Assets invested in the global ETFs industry are US$5.04 trillion larger than the assets invested in the global hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2022. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Global Hedge Funds industry suffered net outflows of $ 27.5 Bn while Global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of $157.7 Bn in Q2 2022
  • Assets invested in the global ETFs industry are US$5.04 trillion larger than the assets invested in the global hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2022.

During the second quarter of 2022, ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered $157.7 billion in net inflows, according to ETFGI’s Global ETF and ETP industry insights report. In contrast, HFR reported that hedge suffered net outflows of $27.5 billion in Q2 2022.

1

Assets invested in the global ETF/ETP industry first surpassed those invested in the hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2015, as ETFGI had forecasted. Growth in assets in the ETF/ETP industry has outpaced growth in the hedge fund industry since the financial crisis in 2008.

2

Assets invested in the global ETF/ETP industry first surpassed those invested in the hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2015, as ETFGI had forecasted. Growth in assets in the ETF/ETP industry has outpaced growth in the hedge fund industry since the financial crisis in 2008.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Deborah Fuhr

Deborah Fuhr

Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner and Founder of ETFGI (www.ETFGI.com), a leading independent firm which has for over 10 years offered a database and factsheets for all ETFs and ETPs listed globally, published monthly research reports covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, provided consulting services and educational events. Prior roles include Global Head of ETF Research and Implementation Strategy and a Managing Director at BlackRock/BGI in London for 3 years and Managing Director and head of the Investment Strategies Group at Morgan Stanley in London for 11 years. Deborah is one of the founders and board members of Women in ETFs and the co-president of Women in ETFs EMEA.

Read Deborah's Bio

Explore ETFs

Explore

Most Popular