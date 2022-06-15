ETFGI Reports Global ETFs Industry Gathered Net Inflows of $80.28 Billion During May 2022

LONDON —June 15, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research, event and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that the global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of US$80.28 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$417.87 billion. During May, assets invested globally in the ETFs industry increased by 1.0%, from US$9.36 trillion at the end of April to US$9.46 trillion, according to ETFGI's May 2022 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted).

Highlights

Assets of $9.46 Tn invested in the global ETFs industry at the end of May 2022.

Assets invested globally increased by 1.0% in May but have decreased 7.9% YTD, going from $10.27 Tn at end of 2021 to $9.46 Tn.

Net inflows in May were strong at $80.28 Bn.

YTD net inflows of $417.87 Bn are the 2nd highest on record, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of

$572.36 Bn.

$1.14 Tn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

Global ETFs industry has had 36 th months of consecutive net inflows.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed globally saw $35.62 Bn in net inflows in May 2022.

“The S&P 500 was up 0.18% in May but is down 12.76% in the first 5 months of 2022, as inflation concerns along with Fed rate hikes weighed on markets. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 0.73% in May but is down 11.73% YTD. Portugal (up 7.05%) and Spain (up 4.67%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in May. Emerging markets increased by 0.03% during May but are down 11.53% in YTD. Chile (up 19.75%) and Colombia (up 9.02%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in May, while Hungary (down 13.81%) and Pakistan (down 10.51%) saw the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of May 2022

The Global ETFs industry had 10,360 products, with 21,291 listings, assets of $9.46 Tn, from 642 providers listed on 80 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of May.

During May, net inflows globally were $80.28 Bn. Equity products gathered net inflows of $35.62 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $245.06 Bn, lower than the $397.60 Bn net inflows gathered at this point in 2021. Fixed income products had net inflows of $34.37 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $81.11 Bn, lower than the $93.29 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had gathered by the end of May 2021. Commodities products reported net outflows of $4.34 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $17.70 Bn, which is higher than the $3.59 Bn in net outflows commodities products reported YTD in 2021. Active products attracted net inflows of $11.63 Bn over the month, taking the YTD net inflows to $55.05 Bn, which us lower than the $74.28 Bn in net inflows active products had reported in the first five months of 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs ranked by net new assets gathered in May, which collectively gathered $55.63 Bn during May. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $8.07 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows May 2022: Global

The top 10 ETPs ranked by net new assets gathered in May collectively gathered $1.63 Bn during the month. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP US) gathered $514 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows May 2022: Global

Investors have tended to invest in Equity products in May.



Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.