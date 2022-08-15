ETFGI Reports Global ETFs Industry Gathered Net Inflows of $42.46B During July 2022

LONDON —August 15, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of US$42.46 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$505.79 billion. During July 2022, assets invested globally in the ETF/ETP industry increased by 5.9%, from US$8.86 trillion at the end of June to US$9.37 trillion, according to ETFGI's July 2022 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Net inflows of $42.46 Bn into the global ETFs industry during July.

YTD net inflows of $505.79 Bn are the second highest on record, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of $739.57 Bn.

38 th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $9.37 Tn invested in global ETFs industry at the end of July 2022.

Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs listed globally saw $31.22 Bn in net inflows in July 2022.

“The S&P 500 increased by 9.22% in July but is down 12.58% YTD 2022. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 5.32% in July but are down 15.84% YTD 2022. Sweden (up 12.13%) and Netherlands (up 9.64%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets decreased by 0.40% during July and are down 16.46% YTD in 2022. Pakistan (down 16.59%) and China (down 8.77%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in July, while Chile (up 12.24%) and India (up 9.14%) saw the largest increases.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETFs industry had 10,574 products, with 21,818 listings, assets of $9.37 Tn, from 644 providers listed on 80 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of July.

During July, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $42.46 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $11.83 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $289.81 Bn, lower than the $511.79 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of $31.22 Bn during July, bringing net inflows for the year through July 2022 to $116.60 Bn, lower than the $133.15 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted at the end of July 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $10.87 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $2.97 Bn, higher than the $6.13 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $8.22 Bn over the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $71.41 Bn, lower than the $88.97 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $41.23 Bn during July. iShares US Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT US) gathered $4.77 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.05 Bn over July. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (UVXY US) gathered $694 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during July.

