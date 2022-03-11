ETFGI Reports ETFs Industry in U.S. Gathered Net Inflows of US$80 Billion in February 2022

LONDON — March 11, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, ETFGI reports the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$80 billion in February 2022, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$99.04 billion. Due to market declines in February the assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have decreased by 0.6%, from US$6.88 trillion at the end of January, to US$6.84 trillion, according to ETFGI's February 2022 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

ETF industry turns 32 – the Toronto 35 Index Participation Fund “TIPS” was listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 9, 1990

Assets of $6.84 Tn invested in the ETFs industry in the United States at the end of February

ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$80 billion in February 2022

YTD net inflows of $99.04 Bn are the second highest on record, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of $153.95 Bn

$864.87 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months

Assets decreased 5.1% YTD in 2022, going from $7.21 Tn at end of 2021 to $6.84 Tn

30 th month of consecutive net inflows

Majority of net inflows have gone into Equity exposure in February and year to date

“The S&P 500 decreased by 2.99% in February as the world watches the situation in the Ukraine unfold. Developed markets excluding the US, experienced a loss of 1.34% in February. Japan (down 0.59%) and Portugal (down 0.62%) experienced the smallest losses amongst the developed markets in February, while Austria suffered the largest loss of 10.92%. Emerging markets decreased by 3.43% during February. Peru (up 7.07%) and UAE (up 6.02%) gained the most while Russia (down 50.32 %) and Hungary (down 24.63 %) witnessed the largest declines. S&P Dow Jones announced the removal of all stocks domiciled and listed in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of February 2022

The ETFs industry in the United States had 2,878 ETFs/ETPs, assets of $6.84 Tn, from 246 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of February.

During February 2022, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $80.04 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $54.98 Bn over February, bringing year to date net inflows to $68.51 Bn, lower than the $101.57 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $7.82 Bn during February, bringing net outflows for the year through February 2022 to $1.51 Bn, much lower than the $21.85 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of February 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $3.04 Bn during February, bringing year to date net inflows to $6.03 Bn, higher than the $2.52 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $10.57 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year through February 2022 of $18.02 Bn, less than the $29.33 Bn in net inflows active products had reported in the first two months of 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $55.99 Bn during February. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $16.07 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets February 2022: US

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.94 Bn during February. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $711 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets February 2022: US

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during February.

Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.