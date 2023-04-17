ETFGI Reports ETFs Industry in the United States Gathered Net Inflows of $33.47B in March

LONDON — April 17, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$33.47 billion during March, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$81.16 billion. During the month, assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States increased by 2.2%, from US$6.75 trillion at the end of February to US$6.90 trillion in March 2023, according to ETFGI's March 2023 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

ETFS industry in the United States gathered net inflows of $33.47 Bn in March.

YTD net inflows of $81.16 Bn are the fourth highest on record, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $252.22 Bn for 2021 followed by YTD net inflows of $196.74 Bn in 2022 and YTD net inflows of $133.58 Bn in 2017.

11 th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $6.90 Tn invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in US at the end of March.

Assets increased 6.1% YTD in 2023, going from $6.51 Tn at end of 2022 to $6.90 Tn.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.67 % in March and is up by 7.50% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 2.19% in March and are up 7.77% YTD in 2023. Denmark (up 7.10%) and Korea (up 5.16%) saw the best performance amongst the developed markets in March. Emerging markets increased by 2.16% during March and were up 2.90% YTD in 2023. Saudi Arabia (up 5.63%) and Peru (up 3.85%) saw the best performance amongst emerging markets in March.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in the United States had 3,128 products, assets of $6.901 trillion, from 275 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of March.

During March, ETFs gathered net inflows of $33.47 Bn. Equity ETFs suffered net outflows of $4.16 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $3.10 Bn, significantly lower than the $131.00 Bn in net YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $29.23 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $48.56 Bn, higher than the $16.00 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $230 Mn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $716 Mn, significantly lower than the $13.64 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $7.05 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $26.41 Bn, slightly higher than the $25.95 Bn YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $49.14 Bn during March. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL US) gathered $7.33 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $1.78 Bn during March. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $1.78 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed income ETFs/ETPs during March.

