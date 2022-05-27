ETFGI Reports ETFs Industry in Europe Gathered $17.10 Billion in Net Inflows in April 2022

LONDON —May 12, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of US$17.10 billion during April, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$66.82 billion. During the month, assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry decreased by 6.2%, from US$1.58 trillion at the end of March to US$1.48 trillion, according to ETFGI's April 2022 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

April 11th marked the 22nd anniversary of the listing of the first ETF in Europe.

Assets of $1.48 Tn invested in ETFs industry in Europe at the end of April.

Assets decreased 7.4% YTD in 2022, going from $1.60 Tn at end of 2021 to $1.48 Tn.

Net inflows of $17.10 Bn during April 2022.

YTD net inflows of $66.82 Bn are the second highest on record, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of $78.83 Bn.

$181.63 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

25th month of consecutive net inflows.

YTD net inflows of $45.54 Bn for Equity ETFs listed in Europe are the second highest on record, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of $63.00 Bn.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 8.72% in April and is by 12.92% in the first 4 months of 2022. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 6.71% in April. The largest declines include the Netherlands (down 10.25%) and Luxembourg (down 10.00%). Emerging markets decreased by 5.40% during April and are down by 11.56% in the first 4 months of 2022. Poland (down 17.01%) and Peru (down 15.32%) witnessed the largest declines among emerging markets in April, whilst Turkey (up 7.44%) and Saudi Arabia (up 4.99%) gained the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of April 2022

The ETFs industry in Europe had 2,708 products, assets of $1.48 Tn, from 90 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of April.

During April, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $17.10 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $10.97 Bn over April, bringing YTD net inflows to $45.54 Bn, lower than the $63.00 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $4.45 Bn during April, bringing net inflows for the year through April 2022 to $11.30 Bn, slightly lower than the $11.35 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted at this point in 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $1.42 Bn during April, bringing YTD net inflows to $9.03 Bn, higher than the $1.46 Bn in net inflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $0.3 Mn over the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $675 Mn, lower than the $1.34 Bn in net inflows active products had reported in the first four months of 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $12.69 Bn during April. UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc (ACWIU SW) gathered $4.16 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in April 2022: Europe

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.80 Bn during April. iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc (SGLN LN) gathered $724 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in April 2022: Europe

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during April.



Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.