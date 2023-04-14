ETFGI Reports ETFs Industry in Europe Celebrates 23rd Anniversary

LONDON —April 14, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in Europe celebrates 23rd anniversary. On April 11, 2000, the first two ETFs based on the Euro Stoxx 50 and the Stoxx Europe 50 were listed on Deutsche Boerse in Germany by Merrill Lynch International. This was followed by iShares listing the iShares Core FTSE 100 Ucits ETF on the London Stock Exchange on April 28, 2000.

At the end of March iShares is the largest provider in terms of assets with US$685 Bn, reflecting 44.2% market share; Amundi ETF is second with US$197 Bn and 12.7% market share, followed by DWS Xtrackers with US$154 Bn and 9.9% market share. The top three providers, out of 101, account for 66.9% of assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe.

We expect assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe to break through US$3 trillion by 2029.

During March the ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of US$14.64 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$42.55 billion. During the month, assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe increased by 4.4% going from US$1.48 trillion at the end of February to US$1.55 trillion, according to ETFGI's March 2023 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted).

ETFs industry in Europe celebrates 23rd anniversary.

ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of $14.64 Bn in March.

YTD net inflows in 2023 of $42.55 Bn are third highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $59.30 Bn in 2021 and YTD net inflows of $49.73 in 2022.

6 th month of net inflows.

Assets of $1.55 Tn invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe at the end of March 2023.

Assets increased 9.2% YTD in 2023, going from $1.42 Tn at end of 2022 to $1.55 Tn.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.67 % in March and is up by 7.50% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 2.19% in March and are up 7.77% YTD in 2023. Denmark (up 7.10%) and Korea (up 5.16%) saw the best performance amongst the developed markets in March. Emerging markets increased by 2.16% during March and were up 2.90% YTD in 2023. Saudi Arabia (up 5.63%) and Peru (up 3.85%) saw the best performance amongst emerging markets in March.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The European ETFs industry had 2,954 products, with 11,948 listings, assets of $1.549 Tn, from 101 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of March.

Top 10 providers of ETFs in Europe at the end of March 2023 ranked by AUM

During March, ETFs gathered net inflows to $14.64 billion. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $6.36 Bn over March, bringing YTD net inflows to $23.04 Bn, lower than the $34.57 Bn in net inflows gathered YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $5.94 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $15.48 Bn, significantly higher than the $6.85 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $1.21 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $1.67 Bn, much lower than the $7.61 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.34 Bn over the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $2.18 Bn, much higher than the $675 Mn in net inflows reported YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $10.84 Bn during March. Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II - UCITS ETF - Dist (AE5A GY) gathered $1.42 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.97 Bn during March.

iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc (SGLN LN) gathered $1.10 Bn the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during March.

