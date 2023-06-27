ETFGI Reports ETFs Industry in Asia Pacific Ex Japan Gathered Net Inflows of $20.51B During May

LONDON — June 26, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gathered net inflows of US$20.51 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$44.15 billion. During the first 5 months of the year, assets increased by 7.9%, going from $578.72 Bn at end of 2022 to $624.62 Bn, according to ETFGI's May 2023 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Net inflows of $20.51 Bn during May.

YTD net inflows of $44.15 Bn are the second highest on record, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $63.59 Bn for 2022.

23rd month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $625 Bn invested in the ETFs industry in the Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) at the end of May.

Assets increased by 7.9% YTD in 2023, going from $578.72 Bn at end of 2022 to $624.62 Bn.

“The S&P 500 increased by 0.43% in May and was up by 9.65% in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 4.26% in May and were up 4.41% in 2023. Belgium (down 11.16%) and Portugal (down 10.80%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in May. Emerging markets decreased by 2.30% during May and were down 0.70% in 2023. South Africa (down 14.46%) and Czech Republic (down 13.52%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in May.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) had 2,988 products, with 3,150 listings, assets of $625 Bn, from 238 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 15 countries at the end of May.

During May, ETFs gathered net inflows of 20.51 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $12.04 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $25.76 Bn, much lower than the $51.85 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $4.10 Bn during May, bringing net inflows for the year through May to $11.33 Bn, higher than the $6.33 Bn in net inflows fixed YTD in 2022. Commodities products reported net outflows of $12 Mn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $323 Mn, higher than the $1.44 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $3.79 Bn during the month, gathering net inflows for the year of $6.02 Bn, higher than the $4.48 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $11.50 Bn during May. Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund (511990 CH) gathered $2.15 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $93.01 Mn during May. MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KAP MSB 3M ETN 64 (610066 KS) gathered $22.77 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during May.

