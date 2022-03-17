ETFGI Reports ETFs Focused on ESG Strategies Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows of $7.55 Billion During February 2022

LONDON —March 17, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$7.55 billion during February, bringing year to date net inflows to US$17.35 Bn which is much lower than the US$40.51 Bn gathered at this point last year. Total assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs decreased by 0.05% from US$379.3 billion at the end of January 2022 to US$379.1 billion, according to ETFGI’s February 2022 ETF and ETP ESG industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

ETFs focused on ESG strategies listed globally gathered net inflows of $7.55 billion during February

YTD net inflows of $17.35 Bn are the second highest on record, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of $40.51 Bn .

$138 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

38 th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $379 Bn invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs industry at the end of February 2022.

ESG Equity ETFs and ETPs gathered $5.12 Bn in net inflows in February.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 2.99% in February as the world watches the situation in the Ukraine unfold. Developed markets excluding the US, experienced a loss of 1.34% in February. Japan (down 0.59%) and Portugal (down 0.62%) experienced the smallest losses amongst the developed markets in February, while Austria suffered the largest loss of 10.92%. Emerging markets decreased by 3.43% during February. Peru (up 7.07%) and UAE (up 6.02%) gained the most while Russia (down 50.32 %) and Hungary (down 24.63 %) witnessed the largest declines. S&P Dow Jones announced the removal of all stocks domiciled and listed in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ESG ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of February 2022

Since the launch of the first ESG ETF/ETP in 2002, the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily, with 981 ESG products and 2,814 listings from 193 providers on 41 exchanges in 32 countries at the end of February 2022. During February, 25 new ESG ETFs/ETPs were launched.

The Global ESG ETF/ETP had 981 ETFs/ETPs, with 2,814 listings, assets of $379 Bn, from 193 providers on 41 exchanges in 32 countries. Following net inflows of $7.55 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in ESG ETFs/ETPs listed globally decreased by 0.05% from $379.3 Bn at the end of January 2022 to $379.1 Bn at the end of February 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $7.06 Bn in February. SPDR Bloomberg SASB U.S. Corporate ESG UCITS ETF - Acc (SPPU GY) gathered $1.37 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets February 2022

Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity. Please contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you would like to discuss the cost to subscribe to any of ETFGI’s research or consulting services.

