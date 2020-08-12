ETFGI Reports ETFs/ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows of $79.35 Billion at End of July 2020

LONDON —August 12, 2020 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally reached a new record of US$6.66 trillion at the end of July. ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$79.35 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$373.16 billion which is significantly higher than the US$270.21 billion gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry increased by 6.0%, from US$6.28 trillion at the end of June 2020, to US$6.66 trillion at the end of July, according to ETFGI's July 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally reach a new record of $6.66 trillion at the end of July.

ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $79.35 Bn during July the third highest monthly net inflow on record. January 2018 was the largest monthly net inflow with $105.59 Bn.

$373.16 Bn in YTD net inflows is significantly higher than the US$270.21 Bn gathered at this point in 2019.

“The S&P 500 gained 5.6% in July, aided by the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus and strong earnings. International markets also gained, with Developed Ex-U.S. and Emerging up 3.0% and 8.5%, respectively. In the developed markets Scandinavian countries benefited most, led by Norway (up 10.8%) and Sweden (up 10.1%); while Japan (down 2.0%) was the sole negative performer among developed countries. Dollar weakness contributed toward the positive momentum in Emerging markets where 19 of 25 countries gained, led by Brazil (up 14.4%) and Pakistan (up 13.4%), while Taiwan (up 12.1%) neared an all-time high.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2020

The Global ETF/ETP industry had 8,268 ETFs/ETPs, with 16,472 listings, assets of $6.66 Trillion, from 465 providers listed on 71 exchanges in 58 countries.

During July, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $79.35 billion. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $34.77 billion during July, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $140.63 billion, more than the $131.67 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted duirng July 2019. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $24.28 billion during the month, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $112.92 billion, lower than the $114.32 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $10.32 billion in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $64.17 billion, which is much greater than the $7.76 billion in net inflows reported through July 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $30.32 billion at the end of July, the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG US) gathered $3.49 billion.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows July 2020: Global

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $10.57 billion in July. The SPDR Gold Shares - Acc (GLD US) gathered $3.75 billion.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows July 2020: Global

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income and Equity ETFs/ETPs at the end of July.

Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services. ETFGI is a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, based in London, England. Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI website www.etfgi.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.