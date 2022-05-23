ETFGI Reports ESG ETFs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows of $6.83 Billion US Dollars During April 2022

LONDON —May 23, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$6.83 billion during April, bringing year to date net inflows to US$31.45 Bn which is much lower than the US$66.65 Bn gathered at this point last year. During the month, total assets invested in ESG ETFs decreased by 7.3% from US$398.33 billion at the end of March 2022 to US$369.31 billion, according to ETFGI’s April 2022 ETF and ETP ESG industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $369.31 Bn invested in ESG ETFs listed globally at the end of April 2022.

Assets decreased 7.5% YTD in 2022, going from $399.46 Bn at end of 2021 to $369.31 Bn at the end of April.

Net inflows of $6.83 Bn during April 2022.

YTD net inflows of $31.45 Bn are the second highest on record, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of

$66.65 Bn .

$128 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

40 th month of consecutive net inflows.

ESG Equity ETFs and ETPs gathered $3.95 Bn in net inflows in April.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 8.72% in April and is down 12.92% in the first 4 months of 2022. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 6.71% in April. Emerging markets decreased by 5.40% during April and are down by 11.56% in the first 4 months of 2022. Among the emerging markets the weakest markets were Poland (down 17.01%) and Peru (down 15.32%), whilst Turkey (up 7.44%) and Saudi Arabia (up 4.99%) gained the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ESG ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of April 2022

Since the launch of the first ESG ETF/ETP in 2002, the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. There were 3,044 ESG listed globally, with 3,044 listings, assets of $369 Bn, from 198 providers on 41 exchanges in 32 countries at the end of April 2022. During April, 43 new ESG ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Following net inflows of $6.83 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in ESG ETFs/ETPs listed globally decreased by 7.3% from $398 Bn at the end of March 2022 to $369 Bn at the end of April 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$4.73 Bn in April. iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU US) gathered $763 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets April 2022

Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity.

