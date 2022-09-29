ETFGI Reports ESG ETFs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows of $2.74B During August 2022

LONDON —September 29, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$2.74 billion during August, bringing year-to-date net inflows for 2022 to US$54.15 billion which is much lower than the US$99.84 billion in year-to-date net inflows gathered in 2021. During the month, total assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs decreased by 3.1% from US$478.89 billion at the end of July 2022 to US$463.95 billion, according to ETFGI’s August 2022 ETF and ETP ESG industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

ESG ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $2.74 Bn during August 2022.

YTD net inflows of $54.15 Bn in 2022 are the 3 rd highest on record, after YTD net inflows of

$99.84 Bn in 2021 and YTD net inflows of $66.05 Bn in 2020 .

3 rd month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $464 Bn invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs industry at the end of August 2022.

Assets decreased 5.9% YTD in 2022, going from $493 Bn at the end of 2021 to $464 Bn.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 4.08% in August and is down by 16.14% YTD in 2022. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 4.39% in August and are down 19.53% YTD in 2022. Sweden (down 10.80%) and Netherlands (down 9.52%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in August. Emerging markets increased by 1.46% during August but are down 15.23% YTD in 2022. Turkey (up 19.47%) and Pakistan (up 15.39%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in August, while Poland (down 10.78%) and Czech Republic (down 8.75%) saw the largest decreases.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Since the launch of the first ESG ETF/ETP in 2002, the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. Globally there 1,157 ESG ETFs, with 3,446 listings, assets of $464 Bn, from 208 providers on listed on 44 exchanges in 35 countries. During August, 26 new ESG ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Following net inflows of $2.74 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in ESG ETFs listed globally decreased by 3.1% from $479 Bn at the end of July 2022 to $464 Bn at the end of August 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.57 Bn in August. Cathay Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield ETF (00878 TT) gathered $494 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity. Please contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you would like to discuss the cost to subscribe to any of ETFGI’s research or consulting services.

