ETFGI Reports Crypto ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows of $227M During July 2022

LONDON —August 12, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$227 million during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$727 million, which is much lower than the US$4.07 billion gathered at this point last year. Total assets invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs increased by 38.7% from US$6.02 billion at the end of June 2022 to US$8.35 billion, according to ETFGI’s July 2022 ETF and ETP Crypto industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Net inflows of $227 Mn during July 2022.

Year-to-date net inflows of $727 Mn are the second highest, after 2021 YTD net inflows of $4.07 Bn.

Assets of $8.35 Bn invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally at end of July 2022.

Assets have decreased 48.9% during 2022 going from $16.34 Bn at end of 2021 to $8.35 Bn.

“The S&P 500 increased by 9.22% in July but is down 12.58% YTD 2022. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 5.32% in July but are down 15.84% YTD 2022. Sweden (up 12.13%) and Netherlands (up 9.64%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets decreased by 0.40% during July and are down 16.46% YTD in 2022. Pakistan (down 16.59%) and China (down 8.77%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in July, while Chile (up 12.24%) and India (up 9.14%) saw the largest increases.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Since the launch of the first Crypto ETF/ETP in 2015, the Bitcoin Tracker One-SEK, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily.

There are 164 crypto ETFs/ETPs listed globally, with 486 listings, assets of $8.35 Bn, from 32 providers listed on 18 exchanges in 14 countries at the end of July. Following net inflows of $227 Mn and market moves during the month, assets invested in Crypto ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by 38.7% from $6.02 Bn at the end of June 2022 to $8.35 Bn at the end of July 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $273 Mn during July. Purpose Bitcoin ETF - CAD - Acc (BTCC/B CN) gathered $73.45 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

