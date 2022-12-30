ETFGI Reports Crypto ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows of $37 Million During November 2022

LONDON — December 30, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally saw net inflows of US$37 Mn during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$741 Mn, which is much lower than the US$9.02 Bn gathered at this point last year. Total assets invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs decreased by 17.0% from US$7.49 Bn at the end of October 2022 to US$6.22 billion, according to ETFGI’s November 2022 ETF and ETP Crypto industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Net inflows of $37 Mn during November 2022.

Year-to-date net inflows of $741 Bn.

2nd month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $6.22 Bn invested in Crypto ETPs listed globally at the end of November 2022.

Assets have decreased 61.3% during 2022 going from $16.05 Bn at end of 2021 to $6.22 Bn.

“The S&P 500 increased by 5.59 % in November but is down 13.10% YTD in 2022. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 10.63% in November but are down 15.67% YTD in 2022. Hong Kong (up 24.17%) and Netherlands (up 17.45%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in November. Emerging markets increased by 13.26% during November but are down 16.86% YTD in 2022. China (up 27.38%) and Turkey (up 24.58%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in November.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Since the launch of the first Crypto ETF/ETP in 2015, the Bitcoin Tracker One-SEK, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily, with 166 Crypto ETFs/ETPs and 489 listings globally at the end of November 2022. During November, 5 new Digital Asset ETFs/ETPs were launched in November

The Global digital assets ETF/ETP industry had 166 ETFs/ETPs, with 489 listings, assets of $6 Bn, from 35 providers listed on 19 exchanges in 15 countries. Following net inflows of $37 Mn and market moves during the month, assets invested in Crypto ETFs/ETPs listed globally decreased by 17.0 % from $7.49 Bn at the end of October 2022 to $6.22 Bn at the end of November 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$87.80 Mn during November. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI US) gathered $35.72 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

