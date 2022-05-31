ETFGI Reports Crypto ETFs and ETPs Listed Globally Suffered Net Outflows of $556 Million During April 2022

LONDON — May 30, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally saw net outflows of US$556 million during April, bringing year to date net inflows to US$303 million, which is much lower than the US$2.69 billion gathered at this point last year. Total assets invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs decreased by 18.8% from US$16.28 billion at the end of March 2022 to US$13.21 billion, according to ETFGI’s April 2022 ETF and ETP Crypto industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $13.21 Bn invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of April 2022.

Assets have decreased 19.1% YTD going from $16.34 Bn at end of 2021 to $13.21 Bn.

Net outflows of $556 Mn during April 2022.

YTD net inflows of $303 Mn are the 2nd highest, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of $2.69 Bn.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 8.72% in April and is down by 12.92% in the first 4 months of 2022. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 6.71% in April. Emerging markets decreased by 5.40% during April and were down by 11.56% in the first 4 months of 2022. Among the emerging markets the weakest markets were Poland (down 17.01%) and Peru (down 15.32%), whilst Turkey (up 7.44%) and Saudi Arabia (up 4.99%) gained the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global Crypto ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of April 2022

Since the launch of the first Crypto ETP in 2015, the Bitcoin Tracker One-SEK, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. Globally there were 140 Crypto ETFs/ETPs, with 441 listings, assets of $13.21 Bn, from 27 providers listed on 17 exchanges in 13 countries at the end of April. During April, 17 new Digital Asset ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Following net outflows of $556 Mn and market moves during the month, assets invested in Crypto ETFs/ETPs listed globally decreased by 18.8% from $16.28 Bn at the end of March 2022 to $13.21 Bn at the end of April 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $149 Mn during April. CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token (CFTT GY) gathered $37.93 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 Crypto ETFs/ETPs by net new assets April 2022

