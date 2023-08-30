ETFGI Reports Crypto ETFs and ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows of $356 Million During July

LONDON — August 29, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$356 million during July. The US$356 Mn of net inflows gathered during July, brings year-to-date net inflows to $598 Mn, which is lower than $794 Mn in net inflows at this point last year. Assets invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally have increased 58.4% year-to-date in 2023 going from US$5.79 Bn at end of 2022 to $9.18 Bn at the end of July, according to ETFGI’s July 2023 ETF and ETP Crypto industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Net inflows of $356 Mn into Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally during July.

Year-to-date net inflows of $598 Mn are the third highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $4.05 Bn in 2021, followed by YTD net inflows of $794 Mn in 2022.

2nd month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets have increased 58.4% YTD in 2023 going from $5.79 Bn at end of 2022 to $9.18 Bn.

Assets of $9.18 Bn invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of July.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.21% in July and is up 20.65% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 3.62% in July and are up 15.09% YTD in 2023. Norway (up 8.97%) and Israel (up 8.06%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets increased by 6.15% during July and are up 11.08% YTD in 2023. Turkey (up 20.52%) and Pakistan (up 15.89%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Since the launch of the first Crypto ETP in 2015, the Bitcoin Tracker One-SEK, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. Globally there where 165 ETFs/ETPs, with 478 listings, assets of $9.18 Bn, from 37 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 16 countries.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $380.26 Mn during July. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO US) gathered $151.67 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

