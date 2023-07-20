ETFGI Reports Crypto ETFs and ETPs Gathered Net Inflows of $425M During June

LONDON —July 20, 2023— ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of

$425 Mn during June, bringing year-to-date net inflows to $242 Mn, which is lower than $567 Mn in net inflows at this point last year. Total assets invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally increased by 9.7% from $8.26 Bn at the end of May 2023 to $9.06 billion, according to ETFGI’s June 2023 ETF and ETP Crypto industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $9.06 Bn invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of June.

Assets have increased 56.3% YTD going from $5.79 Bn at end of 2022 to $9.06 Bn.

Net inflows of $425 Mn during June.

Year-to-date net inflows of $242 Mn are the third highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $4.06 Bn for 2021, followed by YTD net inflows of $567 Mn for 2022.

Everyone is watching to see how the SEC responds to the 21 Shares/ArkInvest, BlackRock, Fidelity, BitWise, Invesco, Wisdomtree, VanEck, and Valkyrie filings to launch a spot bitcoin ETF.

“The S&P 500 increased by 6.61% in June and is up 16.89% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased 4.46% in June and are up 11.07% YTD in 2023. Korea (up 2.23%) and Israel (up 1.51%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in June. Emerging markets increased by 4.33% during June and are up 4.64% YTD in 2023. Pakistan (up 8.61%) and Turkey (up 5.85%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in June.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

There were 166 Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally, with 473 listings, assets of $9.06 Bn, from 35 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 16 countries at the end of June. Following net inflows of $425 Mn and market moves during the month, assets invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally increased by 9.7 % from $8.26 Bn at the end of May 2023 to $9.06 Bn at the end of June 2023.

Since the launch of the first Crypto ETF/ETP in 2015, the Bitcoin Tracker One-SEK, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. During June, 4 new Digital Asset ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$433.78 Mn during June BTCetc – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin - Acc (BTCE GY) gathered $121.23 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

