ETFGI Reports BOJ Reported Owning $289B or 63% of the Assets in the ETFs Industry in Japan at End of July 2022

LONDON — August 11, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the BOJ reported owning US$289 billion US dollars or 63% of the assets in the ETFs industry in Japan at the end of July 2022. ETFs industry in Japan suffered net outflows of US$1.29 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$3.38 billion. Assets invested in the Japanese ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 2.6%, from US$447 billion at the end of June to US$459 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2022 Japanese ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

BOJ reported owning US$289 billion or 63% of the assets in the ETFs industry in Japan at the end of July 2022.

Assets of $459 Bn invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan at the end of July 2022.

Assets decreased 15.1% YTD in 2022, going from $541 Bn at end of 2021 to $459 Bn.

Net outflows of $1.29 Bn in July 2022.

YTD net inflows of $3.38 Bn gathered in 2022.

“The S&P 500 increased by 9.22% in July but is down 12.58% YTD 2022. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 5.32% in July but are down 15.84% YTD 2022. Sweden (up 12.13%) and Netherlands (up 9.64%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets decreased by 0.40% during July and are down 16.46% YTD in 2022. Pakistan (down 16.59%) and China (down 8.77%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in July, while Chile (up 12.24%) and India (up 9.14%) saw the largest increases.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in Japan had 260 products, with 293 listings, assets of $459 Bn, from 18 providers on 3 exchanges at the end of July 2022.

Equity ETFs suffered net outflows of $345 Mn during July, bringing net inflows for the year through July 2022 to $4.63 Bn, lower than the $20.57 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year through July 2021. Fixed income ETFs suffered net outflows of $249 Mn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $271 Mn, lower than the $685 Mn in net inflows fixed income products had suffered YTD in 2021. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $42 Mn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $532 Mn, which is less than the $757 Mn in net outflows commodities products reported for the year through July 2021.

BOJ reported owning US$289 billion or 63% of the assets in the ETFs industry in Japan at the end of July 2022. During July 2022, the Bank of Japan did not purchase any ETF/ETP assets.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.80 Bn during July. NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund - Acc (1357 JP) gathered $474 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in leveraged inverse ETFs/ETPs during July.

