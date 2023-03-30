ETFGI Reports Assets of $457 Billion Invested in ETFs Industry in Japan at the End of February 2023

LONDON — March 29, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets of US$457 billion are invested in ETFs industry in Japan at the end of February. ETFs industry in Japan reported net outflows of US$1.33 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net outflows to US$971 million. Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Japan have decreased by 11.9% from US$518.47 billion at the end of January to US$456.71 billion during February, according to ETFGI's February 2023 Japanese ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $457 Bn invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan at the end of February 2023.

Assets increased 0.6% YTD in 2023, going from $454 Bn at end of 2022 to $457 Bn.

Net outflows of $1.33 Bn in February 2023.

YTD net outflows of $971 Mn gathered in 2023.

$1.93 Bn in net outflows gathered in the past 12 months.

1st month of net outflows.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan saw $1.30 Bn in net outflows in February 2023.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 2.44 % in February but is up by 3.69% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 2.59% in February but are up 5.47% YTD in 2023. Israel (down 6.97%) and Hong Kong (down 6.94%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets decreased by 5.57% during February but are up 0.72% YTD in 2023. Colombia (down 11.62%) and Thailand (down 9.38%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in February.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in Japan had 275 products, with 308 listings, assets of $457 Bn, from 17 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of February.

Equity ETFs reported net outflows of $1.30 Bn over February, bringing YTD net outflows to $131 Mn, lower than the $1.07 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $204 Mn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $100 Mn, lower than the $518 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $28 Mn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $25 Mn, higher than the $170 Mn in net outflows YTD in 2022.

At the end of February 2023, the Bank of Japan held ETF assets of $285 Bn. During February 2023, the Bank of Japan did not purchase any ETF/ETP assets.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.06 Bn during February. NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund – Acc (1357 JP) gathered $248 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Leveraged Inverse ETFs/ETPs during February.

