ETFGI Reports Assets Invested in the Global ETFs Industry Reached a Record $10.51 Trillion at the End of June

LONDON —July 18, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a record US$10.51 trillion at the end of June. During June the global ETFs industry gathered US$103.06 billion in net inflows, bringing year to date net inflows to US$376.19 Bn. Year-to-date assets have increased 13.5%, going from $9.26 Tn at end of 2022 to $10.51 Tn, according to ETFGI's June 2023 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

“The S&P 500 increased by 6.61% in June and is up 16.89% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased 4.46% in June and are up 11.07% YTD in 2023. Korea (up 2.23%) and Israel (up 1.51%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in June. Emerging markets increased by 4.33% during June and are up 4.64% YTD in 2023. Pakistan (up 8.61%) and Turkey (up 5.85%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in June.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The Global ETFs industry had 11,439 products, with 23,285 listings, assets of $10.51 Tn, from 686 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of June.

During June, ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $103.61 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $72.97 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $162.77 Bn, significantly lower than the $277.33 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $24.55 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $142.01 Bn, higher than the $84.47 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $6.21 Bn during June, bringing YTD net outflows to $1.34 Bn, significantly lower than the $13.84 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $10.69 Bn over the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $69.47 Bn, higher than the $63.87 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $50.63 Bn during June. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $11.08 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $805.21 Mn over June. BTCetc – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin - Acc (BTCE GY) gathered $121.23 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during June.

