ETFGI Reports Assets Invested in the ETFs Industry in the United States Reached a Record $7.32 Trillion at the End of June

LONDON — June 16, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a record US$7.32 trillion at the end of June beating the prior record of US$7.21 trillion set at the end of December 2021. During June the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$73.59 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$227.96 billion, according to ETFGI's June 2023 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a record $7.32 Tn at end of June

Assets increased 12.6% YTD in 2023, going from $6.51 Tn at end of 2022 to $7.32 Tn.

Net inflows of $73.59 Bn in June 2023.

YTD net inflows of $227.96 Bn are the fourth highest on record, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $472.18 Bn for 2021 and YTD net inflows of $307.49 Bn in 2022.

14th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 increased by 6.61% in June and is up 16.89% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased 4.46% in June and are up 11.07% YTD in 2023. Korea (up 2.23%) and Israel (up 1.51%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in June. Emerging markets increased by 4.33% during June and are up 4.64% YTD in 2023. Pakistan (up 8.61%) and Turkey (up 5.85%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in June.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in the United States had 3,165 products, assets of $7.32 Tn, from 286 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of June.

During June, the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of $73.59 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $49.96 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $83.48 Bn, significantly lower than the $159.43 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $15.97 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows for 2023 to $89.48 Bn, higher than the $65.20 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $2.46 Bn during June, bringing YTD net outflows to $24 Mn, significantly lower than the $10.08 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $9.53 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year in the US of $51.44 Bn, slightly lower than the $53.79 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $50.31 Bn during June. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $11.08 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $423 Mn during June. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX US) gathered $104.09 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during June.

