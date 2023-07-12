ETFGI Reports Assets Invested in the ETFs Industry in Europe Reached a Record $1.63 Trillion at the End of June

LONDON — June 12, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a record US$1.63 trillion at the end of June. Net inflows of US$10.25 billion were gathered during June, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$72.15 billion. Assets have increased 14.6% YTD in 2023, going from $1.42 Tn at end of 2022 to $1.63 Tn at the end of June, according to ETFGI's June 2023 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a record $1.63 at end of June.

Assets have increased 14.6% YTD in 2023, going from $1.42 Tn at end of 2022 to $1.63 Tn.

Net inflows of $10.25 Bn into ETFs industry in Europe during June.

YTD net inflows in 2023 of $72.15 Bn are 2nd highest after YTD net inflows of $111.95 Bn in 2021.

9 months of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 increased by 6.61% in June and is up 16.89% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased 4.46% in June and are up 11.07% YTD in 2023. Korea (up 2.23%) and Israel (up 1.51%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in June. Emerging markets increased by 4.33% during June and are up 4.64% YTD in 2023. Pakistan (up 8.61%) and Turkey (up 5.85%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in June.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in Europe had 2,967 products, with 11,925 listings, assets of $1.63 Tn, from 101 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of June.

During June, ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows to $10.25 billion. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows

$6.41 Bn over June, bringing YTD net inflows to $36.52 Bn, lower than the $50.03 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $5.94 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $33.13 Bn, higher than the $11.35 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $2.71 Bn during June, bringing YTD net outflows to $1.09 Bn, much lower than the $6.14 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $491 Mn over the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $3.42 Bn, much higher than the $389 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $11.99 Bn during June. iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF (IEBC LN) gathered $1.27 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $411.67 Mn during June.

BTCetc – ETC Group Physical Bitcoin - Acc (BTCE GY) gathered $121.23 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during June.

