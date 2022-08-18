ETFGI Reports Assets Invested in the ETFs Industry in Europe Increased by 4.1 Percent During July 2022

LONDON —August 18, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the ETFs industry in Europe suffered net outflows of US$2.94 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$65.23 billion. During the month, assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe increased by 4.1%, from US$1.37 trillion at the end of June to US$1.43 trillion, according to ETFGI's July 2022 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe increased by 4.1% during July, going from $1.37 trillion at the end of June to $1.43 trillion.

Net outflows of $2.94 Bn in July 2022.

YTD net inflows of $65.23 Bn are the third highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $127.10 Bn in 2021 and YTD net inflows of $73.89 Bn in 2017.

2nd month of net outflows.

“The S&P 500 increased by 9.22% in July but is down 12.58% YTD 2022. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 5.32% in July but are down 15.84% YTD 2022. Sweden (up 12.13%) and Netherlands (up 9.64%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets decreased by 0.40% during July and are down 16.46% YTD in 2022. Pakistan (down 16.59%) and China (down 8.77%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in July, while Chile (up 12.24%) and India (up 9.14%) saw the largest increases.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in Europe had 2,792 products, with 11,350 listings, assets of $1.43 Tn, from 93 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of July.

During July, ETFs/ETPs gathered net outflows of $2.94 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs suffered net outflows of $2.08 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $47.94 Bn, lower than the $93.87 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at in the first 7 month of 2021. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $3.96 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $15.31 Bn, lower than the $24.16 Bn in net inflows fixed income products attracted in the first 7 months of 2021. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $5.43 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $710 Mn, lower than the $2.74 Bn in net inflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2021. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $360 Mn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $748 Mn, lower than the $3.70 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $9.40 Bn during July. Xtrackers II ESG EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR (XB4F GY) gathered $967 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $433 Mn during July. iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc (SGLN LN) gathered $235 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs during July.

