ETFGI Reports Assets Invested in the ETFs Industry in Canada Reached a Record of $295B at End of July

LONDON — August 10, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports assets invested in the ETFs industry in Canada reached a record of US$295 billion at the end of July. The ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of US$2.77 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$19 billion. Assets have increased 17.7 % YTD in 2023, going from US$250.19 Bn at the end of 2022, to US$294.56 Bn at the end of July, according to ETFGI's July 2023 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Asset invested in the ETFs industry in Canada reached a record $294.56 Bn. Prior record $ 286.13 Bn was set at the end of June 2023.

Net inflows of $2.77 Bn in July 2023.

Year-to-date net inflows of $19 Bn are the third highest, after YTD net inflows of $28.57 Bn in 2021, YTD net inflows of $21.70 Bn in 2020.

13th month of consecutive net inflows.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada gathered $3.77 Bn in YTD net inflows 2023.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.21% in July and is up 20.65% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 3.62% in July and are up 15.09% YTD in 2023. Norway (up 8.97%) and Israel (up 8.06%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets increased by 6.15% during July and are up 11.08% YTD in 2023. Turkey (up 20.52%) and Pakistan (up 15.89%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in Canada had 1,093 ETFs, with 1,376 listings, assets of $295 Bn, from 39 providers listed on 2 exchanges at the end of July.

During July, ETFs gathered net inflows of $2.77 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $583 Mn during, bringing YTD net inflows to $3.76 Bn, much lower than the $6.13 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2022. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $304 Mn during July, bringing YTD net inflows 2023 to $3.97 Bn, higher than the $2.05 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.76 Bn, gathering YTD net inflows of $10.84 Bn, higher than the $7.87 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.04 Bn during July. iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF (XSEM CN) gathered $475.49 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs during July.

