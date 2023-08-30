ETFGI Reports Assets Invested in the ETFs Industry in Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Reached a Record of $705 Billion at the End of July

LONDON — August 30, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reached a record of US$705 billion at the end of July. The ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gathered net inflows of US$13.84 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$70.24 billion. Assets have increased by 21.9% YTD in 2023, going from US$578.72 Bn at end of 2022 to US$705.51 Bn., according to ETFGI's July 2023 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex Japan) reached a record of $705.51 Bn at the end of July beating the previous record of $647.40 Bn at the end of June 2023.

Assets have increased by 21.9% YTD in 2023, going from $578.72 Bn at end of 2022 to $705.51 Bn.

Net inflows of $13.84 Bn during July.

YTD net inflows of $70.24 Bn are the second highest, behind the $72.63 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2022.

25th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.21% in July and is up 20.65% year-to-date in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 3.62% in July and are up 15.09% YTD in 2023. Norway (up 8.97%) and Israel (up 8.06%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in July. Emerging markets increased by 6.15% during July and are up 11.08% YTD in 2023. Turkey (up 20.52%) and Pakistan (up 15.89%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of July 2023, the Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF/ETP industry had 3,032 ETFs/ETPs, with 3,199 listings, assets of $706 Bn, from 247 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 15 countries.

During July, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of 13.84 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $8.59 Bn over July, bringing YTD net inflows to $45.19 Bn, much lower than the $62.22 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2022. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $3.79 Bn during July, bringing net inflows for the year through July 2023 to $16.50 Bn, higher than the $6.41 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of July 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net inflows of $45 Mn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $490 Mn, higher than the $1.03 Bn in net outflows commodities products had reported year to date in 2022. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $1.41 Bn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year of $6.83 Bn, higher than the $3.32 Bn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $11.49 Bn during July. Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF (510300 CH) gathered $2.20 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $462.56 Mn during July. MERITZ SECURITIES MERITZ KIS CD RATE ETN 63 (610063 KS) gathered $158.41 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.