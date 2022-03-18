ETFGI Reports Assets Invested in Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Reached a New Record of $442 Billion at the End of February 2022

LONDON — March 18, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs gathered net inflows of US$14.08 billion during February. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs increased by 2.9% in the past month, going from US$429 billion at the end of January to US$442 billion at the end of February, according to ETFGI's February 2022 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $442 Bn invested in actively managed ETFs and ETPs industry at the end of February 2022 are the highest on record.

Assets increased 0.7% YTD in 2022, going from $438 Bn at the end of 2021 to $442 Bn.

Actively managed ETFs gathered net inflows of $14.08 Bn during February

YTD net inflows of $22.85 Bn are the second highest on record, after YTD net inflows in 2021 of

$33.84 Bn .

$120.43 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

23rd month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 2.99% in February as the world watches the situation in the Ukraine unfold. Developed markets excluding the US, experienced a loss of 1.34% in February. Japan (down 0.59%) and Portugal (down 0.62%) experienced the smallest losses amongst the developed markets in February, while Austria suffered the largest loss of 10.92%. Emerging markets decreased by 3.43% during February. Peru (up 7.07%) and UAE (up 6.02%) gained the most while Russia (down 50.32 %) and Hungary (down 24.63 %) witnessed the largest declines. S&P Dow Jones announced the removal of all stocks domiciled and listed in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of February 2022

The Global active ETFs industry had 1,520 products, with 1,898 listings, assets of $442 Bn, from 297 providers on 29 exchanges listed in 22 countries at the end of February.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $5.71 Bn over February, bringing year to date net inflows to $9.96 Bn, much lower than the $20.19 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $6.04 Bn during February, bringing net inflows for the year through February 2022 to $8.04 Bn, lower than the $11.46 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had reported in the first two months of 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $9.65 Bn during February. Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund (511990 CH) gathered $1 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets February 2022

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income actively managed ETFs/ETPs during February.

Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.