ETFGI Reports Assets Invested in Active ETFs Listed Globally Reached a Record $453 Billion at the End of March 2022

LONDON — April 26, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in Active ETFs listed globally reached a record US$453 billion at the end of March. Actively managed ETFs gathered net inflows of US$10.12 billion during March. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs increased by 2.6%, from US$442 billion at the end of February 2022 to US$453 billion, according to ETFGI's March 2022 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in Active ETFs listed globally reached a record $453 Bn at the end of March 2022.

Assets increased 3.4% in Q1 2022, going from $438 Bn at the end of 2021 to $453 Bn.

Actively managed ETFs gathered net inflows of $10.12 Bn during March.

Q1 net inflows of $32.97 Bn are the 2nd highest on record, behind only Q1 2021 with $48.16 Bn in n et inflows.

$116.22 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

24th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.71% in March but is down 4.60% in Q1. Developed markets excluding the US, increased by 1.10% in March but are down 5.57% in Q1. Australia (up 10.46%) and Portugal (up 6.50%) experienced the largest increases amongst the developed markets in March. Emerging markets decreased by 2.27% during March and are down 6.52% in Q1. Egypt (down 14.31%) and China (down 8.34%) witnessed the largest declines among emerging markets in March, whilst Brazil (up 14.51%) and Colombia (up 11.98%) gained the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of March 2022

Active ETFs listed globally had 1,557 products, with 1,954 listings, assets of $453 Bn, from 304 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 22 countries at the end of March 2022.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $5.11 Bn over March, bringing Q1 net inflows to $15.07 Bn, much lower than the $26.61 Bn in net inflows active equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $1.88 Bn during March, bringing Q1 net inflows to $9.92 Bn, lower than the $17.91 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had reported in Q1 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$8.57 Bn during March. Kamnd (KMND1) gathered $1.43 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets March 2022

Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs/ETPs during March.

