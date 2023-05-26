ETFGI Reports Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows of $7.36B During April 2023

LONDON — May 26, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$7.36 billion during April, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$43.59 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally increased by 1.6%, from US$538 billion at the end of March 2023 to US$547 billion, according to ETFGI's April 2023 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $7.36 Bn during April.

Year-to-date net inflows of $43.59 Bn in 2023 are the second highest on record, after year-to-date net inflows in 2021 of $61.15 Bn.

37th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $547 Bn invested in actively managed ETFs and ETPs industry at the end of April 2023.

Assets increased 12.2% year-to-date in 2023, going from $487 Bn at the end of 2022 to $547 Bn.

“The S&P 500 increased by 1.56 % in April and is up by 9.17% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 2.45% in April and are up 10.41% YTD in 2023. Switzerland (up 6.41%) and United Kingdom (up 5.28%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in April. Emerging markets decreased by 0.50% during April but are up 2.38% YTD in 2023. Turkey (down 4.79%) and Thailand (down 4.69%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in April.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

There were 1,980 actively managed ETFs listed, with 2,480 listings, assets of $547 Bn, from 366 providers listed on 33 exchanges in 25 countries at the end of April.

Actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $7.36 Bn during April. Equity focused actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $5.79 Bn during April, bringing year to date net inflows to $32.88 Bn, higher than the $20.57 Bn in net inflows equity products attracted YTD in 2022. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs listed globally attracted net inflows of $1.39 Bn during April, bringing net inflows for the year through April 2023 to $11.52 Bn, lower than the $13.34 Bn in net inflows fixed income products reported YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$5.38 Bn during April. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI US) gathered $1.56 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs/ETPs during April.

