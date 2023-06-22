ETFs

ETFGI Reports Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows of $15.23B During May

Deborah Fuhr
LONDON — June 22, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of 
US$15.23 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$58.77 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs increased by 1.3%, from US$547 billion at the end of April 2023 to US$554 billion, according to ETFGI's May 2023 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

  • Actively managed ETFs gathered net inflows of $15.23 Bn during May.
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $58.77 Bn in 2023 are the third highest on record, after year-to-date net inflows of $73.38 Bn in 2021 and year-to-date net inflows of $54.97Bn in 2022.
  • 38th month of consecutive net inflows.
  • Assets of $554 Bn invested in actively managed ETFs and ETPs industry at the end of May 2023.
  • Assets increased 13.7% year-to-date in 2023, going from $487 Bn at the end of 2022 to $554 Bn.

“The S&P 500 increased by 0.43% in May and was up by 9.65% in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 4.26% in May and were up 4.41% in 2023. Belgium (down 11.16%) and Portugal (down 10.80%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in May. Emerging markets decreased by 2.30% during May and were down 0.70% in 2023. South Africa (down 14.46%) and Czech Republic (down 13.52%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in May.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

There were 2,038 actively managed ETFs listed globally, with 2,540 listings, assets of $554 Bn, from 372 providers listed on 34 exchanges in 25 countries at the end of May.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $8.14 Bn during May, bringing year to date net inflows to $41.02 Bn, higher than the $30.79 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs listed globally attracted net inflows of $7.21 Bn during May, bringing YTD net inflows to $18.73 Bn, higher than the $14.68 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$8.81 Bn during May. Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund (511990 CH) gathered $2.15 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs during May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner and Founder of ETFGI (www.ETFGI.com), a leading independent firm which has for over 10 years offered a database and factsheets for all ETFs and ETPs listed globally, published monthly research reports covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, provided consulting services and educational events. Prior roles include Global Head of ETF Research and Implementation Strategy and a Managing Director at BlackRock/BGI in London for 3 years and Managing Director and head of the Investment Strategies Group at Morgan Stanley in London for 11 years. Deborah is one of the founders and board members of Women in ETFs and the co-president of Women in ETFs EMEA.

