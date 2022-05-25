ETFGI Reports Active ETFs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows of $10.44 Billion During April 2022

LONDON — May 25, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that Active ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$10.44 billion during April, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$43.42 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs decreased by 2.2%, from US$453 billion at the end of March 2022 to US$443 billion, according to ETFGI's April 2022 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

$443 Bn invested in Active ETFs listed globally at the end of April 2022 are 2nd highest after assets of $453 Bn at the end of March 2022.

Assets increased 1.1% YTD in 2022, going from $438 Bn at the end of 2021 to $443 Bn.

Net inflows of $10.44 Bn during April.

YTD net inflows of $43.42 Bn are 2nd highest after YTD net inflows in 2021 of $62.13 Bn.

$112.70 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

25th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 8.72% in April and is down by 12.92% in the first 4 months of 2022. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 6.71% in April. Emerging markets decreased by 5.40% during April and were down by 11.56% in the first 4 months of 2022. Among the emerging markets the weakest markets were Poland (down 17.01%) and Peru (down 15.32%), whilst Turkey (up 7.44%) and Saudi Arabia (up 4.99%) gained the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in Active ETFs listed globally at of the end of April 2022

There were 1,586 Active ETFs listed globally, with 2,011 listings, assets of $443 Bn, from 311 providers listed on 30 exchanges in 23 countries at the end of April.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $6.01 Bn over April, bringing year to date net inflows to $21.09 Bn, lower than the $31.74 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted at this point in 2021. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $2.89 Bn during April, bringing net inflows for the year through April 2022 to $12.81 Bn, lower than the $25.58 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had reported in the first four months of 2021.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$7.88 Bn during April. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI US) gathered $1.26 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets April 2022

Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs/ETPs during April.

