ETFs

ETFGI Reaches New ETF Record of $5.52 Trillion In Invested Assets

Contributor
editor@etftrends.com (ETF Trends) ETF Trends
Published

On Tuesday, ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in the United States reached a new record of $5.52 trillion at the end of January.

$57.23 billion in net inflows was gathered in January, the second-largest net inflows, which is greater than the $41.90 billion in net inflows gathered in 2019 but less than the $75.96 billion gathered in January 2018. Assets increased by 1.1%, from $5.47 trillion at the end of December to $5.52 trillion at the end of January, according to ETFGI's January 2021 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service.

“The S&P 500 posted a loss of 1% for January due to the sell-off during the last week of the month.  Small and mid-cap stocks outperformed in January, with the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and the S&P SmallCap 600 up 2% and 6%, respectively.  Slower-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine distribution affected global impacted equities globally. The Developed markets ex- the U.S. ended the month down 1% while emerging markets were up 3% for the month," according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of January 2021

 

 

The ETFs and ETPs industry in the United States had 2,439 products, assets of $5.52 Trillion, from 180 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of January.

In January 2021, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $57.23 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in the US reported net inflows of $26.45 Bn in January, bringing YTD net inflows for 2021 to $26.45 billion, more than the $19.91 Bn in net inflows equity products attracted in January 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $14.70 Bn during January, which is more than the $13.60 Bn in net inflows fixed income products attracted in January 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of $461 Mn in January, which is less than the $1.88 Bn gathered in January 2020. 

Active ETFs/ETPs saw net inflows of $15.13 Bn during January, significantly more than the net inflows of $5.01 Bn in January 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $41.96 Bn during January. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF US) gathered 4.15 Bn.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets January 2021: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jan-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jan-21
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLF US

28,331.47

4,149.58

4,149.58
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

IUSB US

9,692.85

3,713.58

3,713.58
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

EFV US

10,300.21

3,272.99

3,272.99
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

IEMG US

73,723.65

3,156.00

3,156.00
ARK Innovation ETF

ARKK US

22,609.04

3,097.15

3,097.15
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

202,732.92

2,824.17

2,824.17
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

70,221.98

2,745.86

2,745.86
ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF

ARKG US

10,699.23

2,435.05

2,435.05
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

ICLN US

6,538.74

1,657.33

1,657.33
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

86,266.80

1,594.07

1,594.07
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCIT US

43,754.05

1,567.31

1,567.31
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

177,910.66

1,558.20

1,558.20
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

38,400.91

1,404.03

1,404.03
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia EX-Japan ETF

BBAX US

3,076.13

1,336.48

1,336.48
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

BSV US

30,812.70

1,298.87

1,298.87
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

VB US

39,541.92

1,291.66

1,291.66
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

BBJP US

7,456.86

1,282.46

1,282.46
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLE US

15,393.63

1,229.03

1,229.03
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

DIA US

24,986.09

1,173.08

1,173.08
Vanguard Value ETF

VTV US

62,137.88

1,171.41

1,171.41

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.23 Bn during January. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV US) gathered $1.18 Bn.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets January 2021: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jan-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jan-21
iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

16,496.27

1,181.76

1,181.76
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

22,45.30

273.75

273.75
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

41,44.47

186.45

186.45
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

1,421.30

172.83

172.83
iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

31,561.48

117.32

117.32
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

VIXY US

483.78

81.98

81.98
Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares

SIVR US

975.87

74.67

74.67
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

GSG US

922.35

55.32

55.32
iPath Shiller CAPE ETN

CAPE US

315.75

42.83

42.83
Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

DBA US

700.87

42.25

42.25

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during January.

Register now for the ETFGI Global ETFs Global Summit on ESG and Active ETFs Trends, March 24th & 25th Register Here.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.

Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLF IUSB EFV IEMG ARKK VTI BND ARKG ICLN AGG VCIT VOO BNDX BBAX BSV VB BBJP XLE DIA VTV

Latest ETFs Videos

    See more videos

    ETF Trends

    Learn More

    More from ETF Trends

    Explore ETFs

    Explore

    Most Popular