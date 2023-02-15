ETFGI ETFs Industry in Europe Gathered Net Inflows of $19.34 Billion in January 2023

LONDON —February 15, 2023— ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that the ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of US$19.34 billion during January. During the month, assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe increased by 7.4% from US$1.42 trillion at the end of December to US$1.52 trillion, according to ETFGI's January 2023 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of $19.34 Bn in January.

Net inflows of $19.34 Bn in January are the 3rd highest on record after $20.51 Bn in 2021 and $29.12 Bn in 2022.

4 th month of net inflows.

Assets of $1.52 Tn invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe at the end of January 2023.

Assets increased 7.4% in 2023, going from $1.42 Tn at end of 2021 to $1.52 Tn.

“The S&P 500 increased by 6.28 % in January. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 8.27% in January. Italy (up 14.52%) and the Netherlands (up 14.47%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in January. Emerging markets increased by 6.66% during January. Mexico (up 16.53%) and Czech Republic (up 16.46%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in January.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

The European ETFs industry had 2,942 products, with 11,878 listings, assets of $1.52 Tn, from 95 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of January.

During January, ETFs gathered net inflows to US$19.34 billion. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $9.75 Bn in January, lower than the $24.94 Bn in net inflows equity products attracted at this point in January 2021. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $8.91 Bn during January, higher than the $2.79 Bn in net inflows in January 2022. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $362 Mn during January, lower than the $1.54 Bn in net inflows in January 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $730 Mn during the month, higher than the $129 Mn in net inflows active products had reported YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $9.60 Bn during January. iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF (IEBC LN) gathered $1.76 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.45 Bn during January. WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - Acc (BRNT LN) gathered $806 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during January.



Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

