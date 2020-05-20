ETFC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Etrade Financial Corporation (Symbol: ETFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.94, changing hands as high as $42.07 per share. Etrade Financial Corporation shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETFC's low point in its 52 week range is $25.76 per share, with $57.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.83. The ETFC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

