ETF Winners & Losers From Wall Street's Worst Day Since June
After a massive rally, Wall Street suffered its worst day in almost three months as investors’ dumped the high-flying technology stocks. Concerns over lofty valuations also compelled investors’ to book profits. Deadlock over another financial-aid package, budget negotiations, and election uncertainty added to the chaos.
Though some data points indicate that the economy is gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels, it is still weaker by most measures. Millions of Americans remain out of work, and many industries such as travel, tourism and entertainment are struggling (read: Top-Ranked Mid-Cap ETFs Set to Defy September Curse).
As a result, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index suffered their worst one-day slump since Jun 11, falling 3.5% and 5%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average logged in its worst one-day decline of 2.8% since Jun 26.
Dismal Zones
The hot and soaring technology segment went into a freefall with the S&P Information Technology sector tumbling 5.8% and snapping a 10-day winning streak. The sector also logged in its biggest one-day loss since March. Zoom Video Communications ZM — the hottest stock of the stay-at-home trend — plunged 10% on the day while Apple AAPL dropped 8%, marking its biggest one-day decline since Mar 16. Microsoft MSFT slid more than 6% while Alphabet GOOGL lost 5% in value. Amazon AMZN, Netflix NFLX and Facebook FB were both down nearly 4% each.
While all tech ETFs saw terrible trading, WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund WCLD stole the show, tumbling 8.2%. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF PTH, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF IGN, Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF PXQ and First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF FTXL saw decline of at least 7% each.
The consumer discretionary and communications services sector also dropped with Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF PEZ and Proshares Online Retail ETF ONLN shedding nearly 6% each. Alternative energy ETFs Invesco Solar ETF TAN and First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund QCLN also dropped 7.7% and 7.2%, respectively (read: Cyclical ETFs to Gain on Vaccine Progress & Market Optimism).
Winning Zones
The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), also known as the fear gauge, spiked as much as 26% to 33.45 — the highest reading in seven weeks. As a result, volatility ETFs outperformed in yesterday’s trading session with iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX and ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF VIXY gaining more than 13% each.
Low-risk products gained as these provide some shelter during market turmoil. Cambria Tail Risk ETF TAIL and AGFiQ US Market Neutral Value Fund CHEP were up 1.6% each. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF DWSH and The Core Alternative ETF CCOR gained nearly 1% each.
The market sell-off has raised the appeal of the U.S. government bonds tracking the long end of the yield curve. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF ZROZ, Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF SCHQ, SPDR Portfolio Long-Term Treasury ETF SPTL, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF VGLT and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT were in the green with less than 1% gains (read: 10 Power-Packed ETFs to Buy for Second-Half 2020).
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>
Click to get this free report
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report
iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT): ETF Research Reports
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Invesco Solar ETF (TAN): ETF Research Reports
iPath Series B SP 500 VIX ShortTerm Futures ETN (VXX): ETF Research Reports
ProShares VIX ShortTerm Futures ETF (VIXY): ETF Research Reports
Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH): ETF Research Reports
AGFiQ US Market Neutral Value ETF (CHEP): ETF Research Reports
PIMCO 25 Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF (ZROZ): ETF Research Reports
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy ETF (QCLN): ETF Research Reports
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.