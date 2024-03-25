ETF Themes That Dominated in Q1 2023

As the first quarter comes to a close, clearly, there have been some thematic winners in terms of flows and investment performance.

Artificial Intelligence

AI-themed ETFs remain among the top recipients of investor flows this year.

Symbol ETF Name YTD Flow YTD Return AIQ Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $573,494,186 7.3% BOTZ Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF $79,280,727 11.9% ROBT First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence & Robotics ETF $70,553,850 -2.8% IGPT Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF $57,773,980 15.5% IRBO iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF $53,593,240 0.3% WTAI WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund $45,693,900 0.3% THNQ ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF $39,570,438 7.1% WISE Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF $16,201,500 14.6%

The top of the heap involved a little double-dipping from Global X, which captured over $500 million in inflows through its Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ), its “pure-play” on the artificial intelligence theme. However, the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) also added $80 million.

Many AI-themed ETFs also include other exposures, such as robotics and semiconductors, which offer different return profiles. Robotics is tied to industrial automation and manufacturing and is more sensitive to the economic cycle. Semiconductors are used in AI but, obviously, in many other applications as well. As always, it is important to know “what is under the hood.”

Although flows into AI ETFs have been positive, performance has been more muted for the group YTD after experiencing outsized returns last year. And clearly, there is quite a bit of dispersion in returns. From a holdings standpoint, this is not a homogenous group, as ETF sponsors implement different methodologies to model the growing opportunities in AI.

Infrastructure

The infrastructure theme was also a beneficiary of ETF flows this quarter. Global X’s U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) has pulled in more than $500 million in flows YTD, and the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) has also raised almost $70 million so far in 2024.

Symbol ETF Name YTD Flow YTD Return PAVE Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $524,103,589 11.78% GRID First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund $69,841,750 7.50% GII SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF $23,840,880 -1.34% EMIF iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF $0 1.64% RBLD First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF $0 6.77% INFR ClearBridge Sustainable Infrastructure ETF $0 -5.14% GLIF AGF Global Infrastructure ETF $0 -0.51% RNEW VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF $0 -10.18% BLLD JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF ($13,740,552) -4.95% TOLZ ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF ($15,842,895) -0.48% NFRA FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index ($69,408,868) 0.79% IFRA iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF ($155,926,220) 3.77%

Infrastructure was also a big theme last year, with the passage of the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the $800 billion Inflation Reduction Act focused on clean energy infrastructure, and the $100 Million in FY 2023 funding under the CHIPS Act. YT returns for these products have been reasonably good as well.

Not all infrastructure-themed ETSs have seen investor flows this year, however. Some have seen outflows or no flows at all. Investor flows have mostly gone to the best performers.

U.S Cannabis

Many investors wish to make an investment play on proposed U.S. cannabis reforms that would reclassify cannabis from a Schedule 1 drug. That has driven flows into domestic cannabis-themed ETFs. Investors anticipate that deschedulization could pave the way for banking reforms and federal legalization. However, it’s unclear what the timeline could be.

Over $200 million has flowed into the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) and $48 million into its 2X leveraged version, the AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily ETF (MSOX). Ot r cannabis ETFs with U.S. multi-state operator (MSO) exposure like the Amplify US Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) and the Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) have failed to gain new asset flows despite strong performance.

Symbol ETF Name YTD Flow YTD Return MSOS AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF $201,766,835 29.81% MSOX AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF $48,459,500 48.62% WEED Roundhill Cannabis ETF $2,424,683 32.80% YOLO AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF $0 21.19% CNBS Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF $0 19.67% LGLZ Subversive Cannabis ETF $0 20.60% TOKE Cambria Cannabis ETF (572,700) 3.35% MJ Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (3,441,900) 11.15% MJUS Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (29,151,886) 26.64%

The turnaround in cannabis stock performance may have come too late for some issuers, as this thematic area has seen multiple ETF closures.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs

I cannot talk about thematic ETF flows without mentioning the record asset flows into the new category of spot Bitcoin ETFs. YTD, these ETFs have gathered more than $25 billion in assets, shattering all records for new ETFs. It's safe to say that there was some pent-up demand for these products.

Symbol ETF Name YTD Flow IBIT IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered $13,039,727,210 FBTC Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund $7,326,988,682 ARKB ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $1,805,196,844 BITB Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust $1,470,738,050 BITX 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF $827,414,070 HODL VanEck Bitcoin Trust $384,337,287 BRRR Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund $366,667,641 BITO ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF $304,739,299 EZBC Franklin Bitcoin ETF $174,588,150 BTCO Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF $131,913,875 BTCW WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund $58,504,321

One thing I find interesting about the spot Bitcoin ETF product launches is that it has not come at the expense of the largest futures-based product, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO). BIT has taken in an additional $300 million this year and now sits at $2.7 billion in assets under management. And unlike its spot competitors, ProShares garners an expense ratio of 95 basis points. Clearly, for some investors — maybe those at brokerage wirehouses — Bitcoin futures ETFs are the favored Bitcoin exposure option.

Overall, thematic ETFs have been an important part of the asset allocation mix in the first quarter of the year, driven by categories such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, U.S. cannabis, and bitcoin, as investors demand targeted exposure to these disruptive investment themes.

