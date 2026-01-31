Is This ETF Targeting Alphabet Stock a Buy After Oriental Harbor Added Shares to Its Position Worth $15.1 Million?

Key Points

Oriental Harbor acquired 177,587 shares of GGLL; estimated trade value was $15.12 million based on quarterly average price.

Oriental Harbor's quarter-end stake value increased by $22.30 million, reflecting both the purchase and stock price changes.

The transaction represented a 1.15% increase in 13F reportable assets under management.

Oriental Harbor's position now totals 328,597 shares, valued at $31.83 million at quarter end.

GGLL now accounts for 2.42% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 27, 2026, Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund bought 177,587 shares of Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was $15.12 million. The position’s value at quarter end rose by $22.30 million, driven by both additional purchases and price appreciation.

What else to know

The buy increased GGLL’s weight in the fund to 2.42% of 13F assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $405.89 million (30.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $237.14 million (18.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TQQQ: $126.61 million (9.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:FNGU: $105.92 million (8.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $93.59 million (7.1% of AUM)

As of January 26, 2026, shares of GGLL were priced at $108.79, up 140.5% over the prior year, with one-year alpha versus the S&P 500 of 106.40 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.06 billion Price (as of market close 1/26/26) $108.79 Dividend Yield 3.66% 1-Year Price Change 140.47%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy: The ETF seeks to deliver 1.5x the daily performance of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) through leveraged exposure using swap agreements with major financial institutions.

through leveraged exposure using swap agreements with major financial institutions. Underlying holdings: Primarily consists of derivatives and swaps referencing Alphabet, with portfolio composition focused on amplifying daily returns of the underlying stock.

Fund structure: Non-diversified, passively managed ETF with a leveraged mandate.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL) is a leveraged exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with 2 times the daily return of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares. The fund achieves its objective by entering into swap agreements that amplify exposure to the underlying equity. With a high one-year price change, GGLL offers institutional investors a vehicle for expressing bullish views on Alphabet with magnified daily returns.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of additional shares of the Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL) ETF demonstrates that Hong Kong-based hedge fund Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund has a bullish outlook towards Alphabet. That’s because GGLL’s goal is to amplify the returns delivered by the Google parent’s stock.

The bullish sentiment makes sense given Alphabet is one of the major players in the race to capture market share in the hot artificial intelligence sector. After Alphabet implemented AI into its Google search results, the company saw increased usage.

This trend contributed to Google’s search revenue rising to $56.6 billion in the third quarter, up from $49.4 billion in 2024. As a result, Alphabet’s total company Q3 sales increased 16% year over year to $102.3 billion.

The sales growth suggests the introduction of AI into Google is not taking away from Alphabet’s ability to generate income from its search engine. This is a positive sign of the company’s success implementing AI, and makes Alphabet stock a compelling investment.

That said, investing in the GGLL ETF is a different matter. The fund is designed for short-term tactical trading to ride the wave of an upswing in Alphabet shares. Investors who want to invest in the company for the long term should buy Alphabet stock directly, and skip the GGLL ETF.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

