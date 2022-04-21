ETF Strategies to Hedge Against Inflation & Rising Rates

(1:00) - Has Inflation Peaked Or Will It Continue Rising?

(7:45) - Can We Learn From Past High Inflation Environments?

(15:30) - What Is Stagflation And Should Investors Be Concerned?

(23:30) - The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Hedge ETF: IVOL

(30:00) - Rate Hike Expectations: Is The Fed Behind The Curve?

(38:15) - Mortgage Backed and Interest Only Securities: Understanding What They Are

(43:30) - FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF: RISR

(51:10) - How Can RISR Fit Into Your Portfolio Right Now?

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, we discuss high inflation and rising rates, which are the biggest worries for investors this year.

My first guest is Nancy Davis, founder & CIO of Quadratic Capital Management. Nancy manages the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility & Inflation Hedge ETF IVOL, In the second part, I’m joined by Dean Smith, Portfolio Manager of the FolioBeyond Rising Rate ETF RISR.

Inflation is at a 40-year high now and has reinforced pressure on the Fed to raise rates aggressively. Disruptions caused by the war and financial sanctions on Russia are likely to keep energy, metal, and food prices high.

The market now expects a 50 basis-point rate increase at the Fed’s May meeting, followed by a series of rate hikes over the coming months. It remains to be seen if the central bank can manage a “soft landing” and avoid a sharp economic contraction.

IVOL, which made its debut in May 2019, has gathered over $1.7 billion in assets. The actively managed fund seeks to hedge relative interest rate movements, and to benefit from market stress when fixed income volatility increases, while providing the potential for enhanced, inflation-protected income.

RISR is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide protection against rising interest rates. It invests primarily in interest-only mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury bonds. The ETF, which launched in September 2021, has already gathered $46 million in assets. It is up over 30% this year.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.