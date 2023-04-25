ETF Strategies to Follow Warren Buffett's Investing Wisdom

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is known for his value investing style. Many want to mirror the legend’s investing strategy and emerge a winner, having navigated the turbulent financial and economic waters.

Recently Buffett made some interesting comments to CNBC in a rare televised interview, as quoted on BusinessInsider. Based on his comments and socio-economic views, below, we highlight a few ETF investing strategies for Buffett fans.

Inflation, Recession, and the Constant Threat to Economies

Investment Idea: In the face of inflation and recession, investors should focus on resilient and financially strong companies that have pricing power and can weather economic storms. One can diversify the portfolio with assets that perform well during economic downturns, such as consumer staples, utilities, and fixed-income investments (read: Moat ETFs Are Beating S&P 500: Here's Why).

ETF Picks: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF MOAT, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF XLU, iShares TIPS Bond ETF TIP

Bank Failures and Buffett's Views on the Banking Sector

Investment Idea: Be cautious when investing in banks, especially those that deviate from basic banking principles or engage in risky practices. Instead, one should focus on well-capitalized banks with strong risk management. Big banks are good bets in this regard. Notably, Buffett holds a good share of the Bank of America stock. Apart from big banks, one can also consider alternative financial institutions or fintech companies that adhere to more conservative practices.

ETF Picks: Global X FinTech ETF FINX and Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB.

Cryptocurrency: A Gamble or an Investment?

Investment Idea: Buffett doesn’t seem to be a fan of cryptocurrency. Hence, one should avoid investments in assets with no intrinsic value, such as cryptocurrencies, and focus on assets that provide stable returns (read: Why Bitcoin & Crypto ETFs are Surging).

ETF Picks: ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITI

The Apple Ecosystem: A Valuable Utility

Investment Idea: Consider investing in Apple, as its products and ecosystem have a loyal and growing user base. Apple’s innovative products that offer high utility is its forte. Apple takes the top spot in Buffett’s portfolio.

ETF Picks: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF XLK

Is ChatGPT Over-Hyped?

Investment Idea: Buffett has commented on ChatGPT and AI, stating that while it is extraordinary, he is not entirely sure if it is beneficial. While many Buffett fans may not opt for artificial technology or AI, we believe Buffett’s comment has a long-term perspective. But the near-term truth is that AI is here to stay with the help of Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Google’s Bard, Baidu and Alibaba’s upcoming initiatives on the same page as well as Elon Musk’s forthcoming TruthGPT.

ETF Picks: AI Powered Equity ETF AIEQ

The Slow Path to Wealth

Investment Idea: Prioritize long-term, steady investment strategies over speculative, get-rich-quick schemes. In this regard, dividend aristocrats or companies that have a sound history of raising their dividends come across as intriguing bets.

ETF Picks: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP): ETF Research Reports

Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU): ETF Research Reports

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI): ETF Research Reports

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT): ETF Research Reports

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB): ETF Research Reports

Global X FinTech ETF (FINX): ETF Research Reports

AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.