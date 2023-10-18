ETF Strategies to Follow Amid Rising Rates

Wall Street has been upbeat in the first half of 2023 despite a few occasional hiccups, mainly due to a less-hawkish Fed, better-than-expected corporate earnings and the AI mania. However, Wall Street’s run in the second half of the year hasn’t been smooth so far as rates have been rising.

The U.S. Treasury yields have been on a surge lately, driven by expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer to fight inflation. The U.S. jobs market has been hot despite higher rates while U.S. consumers have been resilient despite high inflation. This may lead the Fed to enact one more rate hike in November this year.

As of Oct 17, 2023, the benchmark U.S. treasury yield stood at 4.83%, up from 4.69% recorded at the start of the month. Given this, investors must be interested in finding out all possible strategies to weather a sudden jump in the benchmark interest rates. For them, below we highlighted a few investing tricks that could gift investors with gains in a rising rate environment.

Tap Senior Loan ETFs

Senior loans are floating rate instruments thus providing protection from rising interest rates. This is because senior loans usually have rates set at a specific level above LIBOR and are reset periodically which help in eliminating interest rate risk. Further, as the securities are senior to other forms of debt or equity, senior bank loans offer lower default risks even after belonging to the junk bond space.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF SEIX, which yields about 8.38% annually and Invesco Senior Loan ETF BKLN, which yields 8.44% annually are good picks.

Still Want Bond Exposure? Look at These ETFs

Floating rate notes are investment grade bonds that do not pay a fixed rate to investors but have variable coupon rates that are often tied to an underlying index (such as LIBOR) plus a variable spread depending on the credit risk of the issuers. Since the coupons of these bonds are adjusted periodically, they are less sensitive to an increase in rates compared to traditional bonds.

Unlike fixed coupon bonds, these do not lose value when rates go up, making the notes ideal for protecting investors against capital erosion in a rising rate environment. iShares Floating Rate Bond FLOT is a good bet in this context. The fund yields 5.26% annually.

Plus, shorting U.S. treasuries is also a great option in this type of a volatile environment. The picks include ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF TBT, Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares TMV and ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury (PST).

Time for Cash-Like ETFs?

We believe cash and short-dated fixed income may play a greater role in adding stability to a portfolio. This is especially true given that the Fed may keep on hiking rates this year and short-term bond yields will rise alongside. That would result in a similar rate for cash-like assets such as money-market funds. As of Oct 17, yield on three-year U.S. treasury note was 5.01%.

Investing options include JPMorgan UltraShort Income ETF JPST (yields 4.23% annually), Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF PGHY (yields 7.26% annually), and iShares IBonds 2023 Term High Yield And Income ETF (IBHC) (yields 4.18% annually). Such short-term bond ETFs also have lower interest rate sensitivity.

Hedge Rising Rates With Niche ETFs

There are some niche ETFs that guard against rising rates. These ETF options are: Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF PFIX, Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF RATE, Foliobeyond Rising Rates ETF RISR and Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF RRH.

Go Short with Rate-Sensitive Sectors

Needless to say, sectors that perform well in a low interest rate environment and offer higher yield, may falter when rates rise. Since real estate and utilities are such sectors, it is better to go for inverse REIT or utility ETFs.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate SRS, ProShares Short Real Estate REK and ProShares UltraShort Utilities SDP are such inverse ETFs that could be wining bets in a rising rate environment.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT): ETF Research Reports

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE): ETF Research Reports

ProShares Short Real Estate (REK): ETF Research Reports

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (TMV): ETF Research Reports

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (SDP): ETF Research Reports

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT): ETF Research Reports

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (SRS): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PGHY): ETF Research Reports

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST): ETF Research Reports

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX): ETF Research Reports

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX): ETF Research Reports

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RISR): ETF Research Reports

Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (RRH): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.