ETF & Stock Treats for This Halloween

Gone are the days when Halloween used to be a spooky event. Halloween is also no more specific to kids dressing up as ghosts and ghouls, and trick-or-treating. It is more of a party event now.

Per NRF, participation in Halloween-related activities will bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, with 73% of consumers planning to celebrate the holiday this year, up from 69% in 2022 and 68% in 2019. Total spending is likely to be $12.2 billion, up from $10.6 billion recorded in 2022 and $8.8 billion in 2019.

As retailers brace for a holiday season, many are planning to boost sales early by flaunting a wider assortment of Halloween merchandise. Halloween gives people an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit with relatively cheap celebrations before Thanksgiving and Christmas. The kick around Halloween also comes on the heels of easing of the steep Fed rate hike cycle.

The top ways consumers plan to celebrate include handing out candy (68% up from 67% in 2022), decorating their home or yard (53% up from 51% in 2022), dressing up in costume (50% up from 47% in 2022), and throwing or attending a Halloween party (32% up from 28% in 2022). About 28% of those who will celebrate will take their children trick-or-threatening.

ETF Picks

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF ( RTH )

The underlying MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in retail distribution, wholesalers, on-line, direct mail and TV retailers, multi-line retailers, specialty retailers and food and other staples retailers.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF ( XRT )

The underlying S&P Retail Select Industry Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P TMI. The Retail Index is a modified equal weight index. The fund charges 35 bps in fees.

Global X Social Media ETF ( SOCL )

Consumers normally will look for perfect costume idea online. Pinterest, Facebook (FB) and YouTube are some of platforms where people search for Halloween ideas. So, online ETF SOCL is highly in focus now.

Stock Picks

Hershey ( HSY )

Candy and chocolate sales are hot leading up to Halloween. The company is the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America as well as a global leader in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery.

Home Depot ( HD )

Home Depot often load a wide range of spooky lawn ornaments, including giant mummies and skeleton. It offers a diverse range of branded and proprietary home improvement items, building materials, lawn and garden products, décor products and related services.

Target ( TGT )

Target also sell costumes, haunted house cookie building sets and other Halloween merchandise.Target provides an array of goods ranging from household essentials and electronics to toys and apparel for men, women and children.

Zacks Investment Research

