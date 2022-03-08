ETF Spotlight: International Women's Day Special

(2:00) - Are Both China And Russia Uninvestable Right Now?

(10:40) - Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF: FRDM

(20:50) - Should Autocratic Countries Be Excluded From ESG Investing?

(24:00) - The Investing Background of Valkyrie Investments: Digital Assets

(28:10) - What Is The Best Investment Case For Bitcoin Going Forward?

(31:00) - What Is Bitcoin Mining And How Can You Gain Investment Exposure?

(36:15) - Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF: WGMI

(39:30) - Will We See A Spot Bitcoin ETF Anytime Soon?

In this International Women's Day special episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with two women leaders from the ETF industry, about two very unique ETFs.

In the first part, I am joined by Perth Tolle, founder of Life + Liberty Indexes, and in the second part, my guest is Leah Wald, CEO and co-founder of Valkyrie, a financial services firm with over $1 billion in assets.

Perth created the index for the Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF FRDM, which has no exposure to countries like Russia, China and Saudi Arabia that have poor freedom and human rights record.

Russia has become a global pariah thanks to crippling financial sanctions imposed by the US and its western allies. Further, most major companies including Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT have either decided to suspend operations in the country, or pulled out entirely.

As Russian stocks have become almost worthless lately and Chinese stocks have been beaten down over the past year, FRDM has significantly outperformed the broader emerging market indexes. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM and Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) are the top holdings in the fund.

Valkyrie focuses on digital assets, and offers three ETFs. They recently launched the Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF WGMI, which holds miners that primarily rely on renewable energy. Its holdings include miners like Bitfarms BITF and HIVE Blockchain ( HIVE ), as also chip makers like NVIDIA NVDA and AMD AMD.

Bitcoin had rallied briefly last week but it remains well below its all-time high of nearly $69,000 reached last November. The rally was reportedly driven by Russians converting their cash in order to evade financial sanctions. We discuss the investment case for Bitcoin and miners.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.



