ETF Series Solutions Trust - NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL) Declares $0.10 Dividend

ETF Series Solutions Trust - NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF said on August 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.67%, the lowest has been 3.87%, and the highest has been 6.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=153).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in ETF Series Solutions Trust - NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NETL is 0.35%, a decrease of 6.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.46% to 2,354K shares. The put/call ratio of NETL is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 417K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NETL by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Vance Wealth holds 319K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NETL by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NETL by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Juncture Wealth Strategies holds 120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 29.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETL by 31.06% over the last quarter.

New England Private Wealth Advisors holds 85K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NETL by 2.12% over the last quarter.

