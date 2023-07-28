ETF Series Solutions Trust - NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL) Declares $0.10 Dividend

ETF Series Solutions Trust - NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.65%, the lowest has been 3.87%, and the highest has been 6.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=148).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in ETF Series Solutions Trust - NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NETL is 0.37%, an increase of 15.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.44% to 2,709K shares. The put/call ratio of NETL is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 417K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NETL by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Vance Wealth holds 306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NETL by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Curi Wealth Management holds 249K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 24.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETL by 133,477.26% over the last quarter.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NETL by 23.69% over the last quarter.

Juncture Wealth Strategies holds 120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 29.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETL by 30.23% over the last quarter.

