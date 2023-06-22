ETF Series Solutions Trust - Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) Declares $0.15 Dividend

ETF Series Solutions Trust - Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF said on June 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.59 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 3.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=216).

The current dividend yield is 1.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in ETF Series Solutions Trust - Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSTL is 1.75%, an increase of 28.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.47% to 18,991K shares. The put/call ratio of DSTL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlson Capital Management holds 6,774K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,556K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSTL by 97,826.46% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 1,194K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSTL by 96,788.13% over the last quarter.

Abacus Planning Group holds 975K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSTL by 109,454.58% over the last quarter.

Resonant Capital Advisors holds 820K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSTL by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Engrave Wealth Partners holds 814K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSTL by 100,880.69% over the last quarter.

