ETF Series Solutions Trust - Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) Declares $0.14 Dividend

ETF Series Solutions Trust - Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF said on June 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.58 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.28%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 4.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=113).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in ETF Series Solutions Trust - Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSTX is 0.08%, an increase of 1,635.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.27% to 258K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 131K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 13.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSTX by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Empire Financial Management Company holds 68K shares.

Citadel Advisors holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 36.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSTX by 43.12% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSTX by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

