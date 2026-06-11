An ETF Retirement Portfolio for Moderate-Risk Investors

As retirement draws an end to one’s earnings period, a smart allocation of assets is needed to enjoy a regular stream of income. Earlier, a rule of thumb for the retirement corpus was that the stock part of one’s portfolio should equal 100 minus the retiree’s age. For example, if an investor retires at 60, 40% of his total savings would go to stocks and the rest to bonds.

But what should one do in a rocky environment like the present one? The traditional 60% stocks / 40% bonds portfolio has suffered in recent years because stocks and bonds have both suffered together occasionally rather than complementing each other.

Inside the Flop Story of 60/40 Rule

Higher inflation has been one of the main reasons the traditional 60/40 portfolio has struggled in recent years. When inflation rises, interest rates tend to move higher, which hurts bond prices. At the same time, higher rates can weigh on stocks, especially growth stocks that rely on future earnings.

To add to this, investors have recently raised concerns about the fiscal health of the United States, putting pressure on U.S. Treasury bonds. As a result, U.S. bonds have often failed to provide their usual cushion during periods of market uncertainty, weakening the effectiveness of the classic 60/40 strategy.

Current Economic & Market Scenario

Rates are at higher levels as inflation is hot due to the Iran war. Recessionary or slowdown risks are building up. Global markets have been seeing a surge in energy prices due to the war. Even if there is a ceasefire, chances of energy prices reaching pre-war levels are unlikely due to the damage to energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

Still, the AI boom has provided support to the global stock market. The S&P 500 is up about 10% this year (as of June 4, 2026). Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETF strategies that could be considered in a retirement portfolio with a medium-term focus.

Dividend: The First Bet – 20% of the Portfolio

Be it a bull or a bear market, investors mostly love dividend-paying stocks. After all, who doesn’t like a steady stream of current income along with capital appreciation?

Dividend-paying companies are usually good for value investing and are in demand when volatility flares up. Investors have two options in this field – one with steady dividend growth (or dividend aristocrats) and the other with high yield. Companies that raise dividends regularly appear steadier than those that offer higher yields. But high-yielding ones also make up for the capital losses to a large extent, if there is any.

So, investors can park 10% of their money into dividend aristocrat ETFs like Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF VIG and ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats NOBL and 10% in high-yield ETFs like First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF FDL (yields 3.65% annually) and Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF PEY (yields 4.46% annually).

U.S. stocks – 20% Focus

U.S. stocks have been in great shape lately, due to the chip and AI boom. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF VTI can be played with a 10% exposure in order to have exposure to the entire stock market spectrum while the tech-heavy Nasdq-100-based fund Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ also demands some exposure.

Don’t Ignore Bonds, Focus on Shorter Term – 20% Weight

As far as rates are concerned, the benchmark Treasury yield ended June 5, 2026 at 4.55%. The two-year Treasury yield stood at 4.17%. Investors can tap short-term bond ETFs that yield handsomely. Due to lower duration and maturity, these bonds offer lower risk amid a rising-rate environment, though these are high-yield in nature.

Some of the examples of such products are PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF MINT and JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF JPST. MINT yields 4.28% annually while JPST yields 4.26% annually. MINT and JPST also offer cash-like cushion in times of uncertainty.

International Markets – 20%

International markets can be a nice addition to a portfolio. Many international stocks are also trading at lower prices than their U.S. counterparts, which could leave more room for future gains. Plus, growing middle-class populations and rising consumer spending in emerging economies are positives.

Meanwhile, some Asian ETFs like iShares MSCI South Korea ETF EWY and iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF EWT are good AI plays. Investors can also play ETFs like iShares International Select Dividend ETF IDV (yields 4.45% annually).

Commodities – 10%

In a rising rate environment, commodities come across as excellent bets. This year is no different as commodities, both liquid, and hard, have been staging an uptrend. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund DBC, iShares Gold Trust IAU and United States Brent Oil Fund LP BNO can be timely picks.

Information Technology – 10%

While above-mentioned plays have been broad-based, the current tone of investing is artificial intelligence (AI). Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF WGMI and Procure Space ETF UFO are some ETFs that are red-hot now and are likely to be in focus in the medium term.

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Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

iShares Gold Trust (IAU): ETF Research Reports

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (VTI): ETF Research Reports

United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG): ETF Research Reports

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL): ETF Research Reports

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC): ETF Research Reports

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (FDL): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY): ETF Research Reports

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV): ETF Research Reports

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT): ETF Research Reports

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ): ETF Research Reports

Procure Space ETF (UFO): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.